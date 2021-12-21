Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 26,418 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,418 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Patterson Companies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,003 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Patterson Companies by 26.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 125.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

