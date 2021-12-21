Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,007 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Xperi worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 83.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 2,142.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

