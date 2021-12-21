Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

CSIQ traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,304 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $138,435,000 after acquiring an additional 131,021 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,443 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $87,044,000 after buying an additional 693,810 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after buying an additional 395,122 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 612.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,923,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,532,000 after buying an additional 1,653,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,021 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

