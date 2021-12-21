Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,911,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after purchasing an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.