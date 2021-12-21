Martin Investment Management LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 2.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. State Street Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389,246 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,233,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Shares of VRSK opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.10 and a 200 day moving average of $200.27.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,201,397. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

