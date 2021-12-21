Key Financial Inc Acquires 5,520 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 768,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,968,000 after buying an additional 51,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

