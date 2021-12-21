Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,036,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 91,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $192.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $52.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

