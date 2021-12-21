Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 106,131 Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000.

Shares of SCHY opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

