DAGCO Inc. Sells 809 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

