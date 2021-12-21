Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.17. The company has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

