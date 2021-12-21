Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:WINC opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 158.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,774,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares during the last quarter.

