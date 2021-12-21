QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys 116 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $515,625,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,700 shares of company stock valued at $21,290,438. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $197.97 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.66 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.85 and a 200 day moving average of $302.45.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

