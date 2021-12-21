BitCore Trading 15.8% Lower This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $331,746.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,598.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.15 or 0.08220788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.72 or 0.00314249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.75 or 0.00896640 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00072200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00389386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00255203 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

