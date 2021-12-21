Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys 45,848 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 537.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 2.9% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,491 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,517 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,270.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,198,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,155 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 629.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 759,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

