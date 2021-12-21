HyperDAO Achieves Market Cap of $321.18 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $321.18 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0952 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006691 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,372,174,232 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

