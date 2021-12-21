Fractal 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $186,068.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $186,068.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.38 or 0.08196570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,770.46 or 1.00354591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072190 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

