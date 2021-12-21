Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post sales of $3.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. Square reported sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $17.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

Shares of Square stock traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $161.42. The stock had a trading volume of 41,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073,890. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.39. Square has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

