Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce $23.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.46 million to $27.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $95.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.41 million to $99.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $123.57 million, with estimates ranging from $99.92 million to $149.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after buying an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $20,019,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $61.92.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

