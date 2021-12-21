Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,638 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 3.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average is $116.55. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

