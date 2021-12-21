Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

