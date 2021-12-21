Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce $31.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $6.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 380.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $41.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $34.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

