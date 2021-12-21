Truist Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $365.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $350.00. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.83.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $346.40 on Tuesday. argenx has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.63.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of argenx by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 13.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

