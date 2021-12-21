Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 31.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $174.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.