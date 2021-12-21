Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

