Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 89.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

PSI stock opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.62. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $155.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.