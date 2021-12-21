iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Capital Square LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after acquiring an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $461.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.