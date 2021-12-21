Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,483,000. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 165,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after buying an additional 73,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $67.87.

