Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 267 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

TIP stock opened at $127.75 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

