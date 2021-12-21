Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,987,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,032,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,331,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31.

