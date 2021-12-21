Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000.

AVUV opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $84.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

