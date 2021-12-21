Short Interest in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Declines By 23.7%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,226. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

