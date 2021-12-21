F M Investments LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. Verizon Communications makes up 1.6% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.