Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,807 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after acquiring an additional 304,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after acquiring an additional 168,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.61. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

