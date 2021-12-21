Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $644,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

