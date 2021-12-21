Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,795,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 222,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $87.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.04.

