BCM Advisors LLC Buys 11,628 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 14.5% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $54,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

