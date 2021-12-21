Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 222.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 34.8% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

WHR stock opened at $220.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.