WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,812,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,826 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for 3.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of STERIS worth $1,391,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 52,011.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,868,000 after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on STE. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99 and a beta of 0.62. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $237.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.