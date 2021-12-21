WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $32,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $534,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $633,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 293,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,190 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $89.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

