WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,051 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of EMCOR Group worth $28,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,014 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $118.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

