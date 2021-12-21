Syverson Strege & Co Has $3.25 Million Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned about 0.27% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 135.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,786,000 after buying an additional 1,647,645 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $24,010,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,459,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after buying an additional 718,813 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,097,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2,283.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 254,392 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46.

