BT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

BT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,474 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up 2.9% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 70,902 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $274,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 446,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 169,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 391,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGF opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

