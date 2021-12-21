BT Wealth Management LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.2% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

