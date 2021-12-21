98,900 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,000. Axon Enterprise makes up about 5.6% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned 0.15% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $150.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.14 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 71,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,187,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 664,105 shares valued at $121,990,361. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

