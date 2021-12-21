Defender Capital LLC. Reduces Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Defender Capital LLC. trimmed its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the period. American Well accounts for approximately 0.5% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in American Well were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in American Well by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 667,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in American Well by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 901,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 28,721 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $291,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,555 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

