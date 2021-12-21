Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 31,918 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,918 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,824 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

