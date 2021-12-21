Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 361.8% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 170,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 122.5% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 360,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 198,382 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPOF stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

