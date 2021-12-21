DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

Shares of DXC opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

