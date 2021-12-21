Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Stock Holdings Increased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCIC. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 2,259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 766,097 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $3,203,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,919,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,805,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,576,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCIC opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

