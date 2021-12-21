WD Rutherford LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $330.53 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $355.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

